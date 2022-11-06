Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray tosses 2 touchdowns in Cardinals' loss to Seahawks

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray completed 25-of-35 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the Arizona Cardinals’ 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. He also added 60 rushing yards.
Arizona (3-6) started strong with Murray completing a 22-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins, giving them a 7-3 lead near the end of the first quarter. But the Seahawks (6-3) bounced back in the second quarter with a touchdown to take a 10-7 halftime lead.
Murray and the Cardinals offense were quiet for the majority of the second half, only scoring one touchdown.
That @K1 to @DeAndreHopkins connection 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lwtb8npIXB— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 6, 2022
The Cardinals retook the lead in the third quarter on a defensive touchdown, but another Seahawks score put Arizona behind 17-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Seahawks went up 24-14. Despite a late comeback effort sparked by Murray, who cut the deficit to three points on a six-yard touchdown toss to Zach Ertz with 3:32 left, the Cardinals would come up short as Seattle scored a late touchdown to seal the 31-21 victory.
8️⃣6️⃣ in for 6️⃣@ZERTZ_86 x #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/dZfA4srMjh— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 6, 2022
The Cardinals will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 3:25 p.m. next Sunday on the road.
