OU women's gymnastics: Sooners unveil 2022 schedule; home opener set for Jan. 9

Oklahoma released its 2022 women’s gymnastics schedule on Thursday.
The Sooners feature a season slate loaded with the best teams across the country. They start off against perennial SEC title contender Alabama at home Jan. 9 before traveling to Utah to take on the Red Rocks, who will add Olympian Grace McCallum to their rotation that earned the No. 3 finish nationally a season ago.
OU will travel to Arizona on Jan. 22 before returning home for a three-meet stretch against reigning Big 12 champion Denver, Texas Woman’s and George Washington. Following that, Oklahoma will make its annual trip to the Metroplex Challenge against Denver, Stanford and Washington on Feb. 19 and travel to Gainesville to take on Florida on Feb. 25.
Perhaps the biggest meet on the schedule is when the Sooners come back to Norman on March 4 for senior night to challenge defending national champion Michigan, which edged OU in a historically close title competition.
Oklahoma will spend the rest of the season away from home, traveling to TWU and Arizona State before the Big 12 Championships and the postseason.
