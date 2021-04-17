OU women's gymnastics: Sooners fall short at NCAA Championships, finish 2nd as Michigan takes national title

Oklahoma women’s gymnastics found itself on the wrong page of the record books at the NCAA Championships on Saturday.
The 2021 Sooners became the second team in NCAA history to score over 198 in a final and lose the national championship, joining the 2018 Oklahoma team with the distinction of being among the best teams that didn’t win a national championship.
Instead, Michigan earned the national title with a score of 198.250. OU scored 198.1625 and third place Utah had 197.9875. Florida finished in a distant fourth with a 197.1375.
Michigan’s 198.250 is the ninth title score to break 198 in NCAA history, and is the third highest score in the finals all-time, only behind Oklahoma from 2017 and 2019. Oklahoma’s 198.1625 is the sixth-highest score in NCAA finals history and the highest score to not win a national championship.
𝙒𝙚 𝙡𝙚𝙛𝙩 𝙞𝙩 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙧.Your Oklahoma Sooners are the 2021 NCAA Runner-Up with a 198.1625! pic.twitter.com/oBhcLYecAP— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 17, 2021
Oklahoma opened the meet on vault. Freshman Audrey Davis began the finals with a 9.85 and junior Allie Stern followed with a 9.95. Senior Anastasia Webb added a 9.875 and senior Evy Schoepfer had a 9.9375 to start her final collegiate competition.
Junior Olivia Trautman closed with a team-high 9.9625 to give the Sooners a 49.575 after the first rotation, putting them in second place behind Michigan with a 49.625.
Trautman then opened on bars with a 9.9125 and freshman Kat LeVasseur put up a 9.8625. Senior Jordan Draper set a career high in place of injured senior Karrie Thomas with a 9.9375 and Webb matched her in the fourth spot with her own 9.9375.
Sophomore Ragan Smith rebounded from a Saturday fall with a 9.875 and Davis closed with a 9.9 to give the Sooners a 49.5625 on the event. Michigan slightly widened its lead to 99.275-99.1375-99.125 over OU and Utah after the second rotation. Florida sat in a distant last, nearly a full point behind Michigan with a 98.3125.
OU had its first scare of the meet when sophomore Jenna Dunn fell in the third spot on beam. Davis and Trautman had put up scores of 9.8875 and 9.875 before she went, and senior Carly Woodard and Smith scored two high-pressure 9.9’s after. Webb anchored with a 9.925 to give the Sooners a 49.4875 on the event.
The Sooners weren’t able to come back on floor. Despite a 9.9625 from Webb, a 9.9375 from Trautman and a 9.9 from Schoepfer in her final meet, OU finished .0875 behind the Wolverines to clinch second place.
