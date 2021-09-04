You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners sweep Seattle 3-0 in Gonzaga Invitational

Megan Wilson

Freshman middle blocker/outside hitter Megan Wilson during the game against Lipscomb on Aug. 28.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (2-3) downed Seattle (1-3) 3-0 in day two of the Gonzaga Invitational on Saturday afternoon.

The Sooners started off set one blazing hot, taking an early 13-11 lead. Freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson’s two kills in the round proved to be the difference at the first timeout. After landing four kills at the end of the period, Oklahoma won set one 25-20. 

Seattle tied the match 5-5 to start off set two. Oklahoma redshirt senior middle blocker Paige Anderson got her fifth kill on the game in the set, ending with nine at the end of the match. Wilson garnered four straight kills at the end of set two, catapulting OU to a 25-17 win.

The Redhawks could not handle OU’s offensive firepower to start set three. The Sooners started off with a 9-1 lead. Ending with a block on the match point, Oklahoma completed the sweep in a 25-17 third set win. 

OU will close out day three of the Gonzaga Invitational at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 5 against Gonzaga (2-2). 

