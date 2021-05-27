OU softball: Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman, 2 of 3 finalists for Freshman of the Year

Infielder Tiare Jennings and outfielder Jayda Coleman have been named two of three finalists for the NFCA/Schutt Sports Division I National Freshman of the Year award, the NFCA announced Thursday.
Jennings, who's been one of the best hitters in the country this season, boasts a .488 batting average with 25 home runs and 84 RBIs. Her 25 home runs rank fourth among hitters in Division I and her batting average ranks second.
Coleman, who won the 2019-20 Gatorade National Player of the Year award, is batting .478 with 66 hits and eight home runs.
Jennings, Coleman and the No. 1 Sooners take on No. 16 Washington in the Super Regionals from May 28-30 in Norman.
