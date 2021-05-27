You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman, 2 of 3 finalists for Freshman of the Year

Tiare Jennings

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings during the Big 12 softball championship against Oklahoma State on May 15.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Infielder Tiare Jennings and outfielder Jayda Coleman have been named two of three finalists for the NFCA/Schutt Sports Division I National Freshman of the Year award, the NFCA announced Thursday. 

Jennings, who's been one of the best hitters in the country this season, boasts a .488 batting average with 25 home runs and 84 RBIs. Her 25 home runs rank fourth among hitters in Division I and her batting average ranks second. 

Coleman, who won the 2019-20 Gatorade National Player of the Year award, is batting .478 with 66 hits and eight home runs. 

Jennings, Coleman and the No. 1 Sooners take on No. 16 Washington in the Super Regionals from May 28-30 in Norman. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

