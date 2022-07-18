 Skip to main content
OU softball: Texas A&M transfer catcher Haley Lee announces commitment to Sooners

  • Updated
Patty Gasso

OU softball head coach Patty Gasso during the game against Tulsa on April 6.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Former Texas A&M senior catcher Haley Lee announced her transfer to Oklahoma via Twitter Monday.  

Lee earned All-American honors in 2021, batting .422 with 25 home runs and 51 RBIs as a junior. She followed up her breakout season in 2022 with a .405 batting average, 15 home runs and 45 RBIs, while guiding the Aggies to the 2022 NCAA Norman Regional. 

The catcher joins former Michigan pitcher Alex Storako, former Arizona State pitcher Alynah Torres and former Arizona State infielder Cydney Sanders to commit to the Sooners from the transfer portal. Lee will fill the loss of former redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam, who finished her eligibility in 2022. 

Lee will look to help OU achieve its seventh national championship in 2023. The Sooners are fresh off back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.

