OU softball: Sooners' Mackenzie Donihoo taking leave of absence from team

Junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo is taking a leave of absence from the team, head coach Patty Gasso said on Tuesday.
Donihoo was not with No. 1 Oklahoma (38-1, 8-1 Big 12) for its 2-1 series win over No. 16 Texas (31-12-1, 7-2 Big 12) last weekend.
“Right now, all I can say is Lou is taking care of Lou,” Gasso said. “That’s about it, it’s more of a personal matter, and I’m going to kind of leave it at that. Lou is doing what’s best for Lou right now.”
Donihoo has produced a .250 batting average, with one home run and 14 RBIs this season. Similarly to Donihoo, redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo took a leave of absence from the team during her sophomore season.
A Mustang native, Donihoo has only started in 18 of 39 games this season, despite starting 31 last year.
Her last start was in OU’s 11-0 win over Texas Tech on April 9 in Lubbock.
Without Donihoo, OU next faces North Texas (25-9) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 in Denton, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.