OU softball: Sooners' Mackenzie Donihoo taking leave of absence from team

  • Updated
  • 0
Mackenzie Donihoo

Junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo during the game against Wichita State on March 29.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo is taking a leave of absence from the team, head coach Patty Gasso said on Tuesday.

Donihoo was not with No. 1 Oklahoma (38-1, 8-1 Big 12) for its 2-1 series win over No. 16 Texas (31-12-1, 7-2 Big 12) last weekend.

“Right now, all I can say is Lou is taking care of Lou,” Gasso said. “That’s about it, it’s more of a personal matter, and I’m going to kind of leave it at that. Lou is doing what’s best for Lou right now.”

Donihoo has produced a .250 batting average, with one home run and 14 RBIs this season. Similarly to Donihoo, redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo took a leave of absence from the team during her sophomore season.

A Mustang native, Donihoo has only started in 18 of 39 games this season, despite starting 31 last year.

Her last start was in OU’s 11-0 win over Texas Tech on April 9 in Lubbock.

Without Donihoo, OU next faces North Texas (25-9) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 in Denton, Texas.

