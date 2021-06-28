OU softball: Sooners' Kinzie Hansen named Catcher of the Year by D1 Softball

Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen was named Catcher of the Year by D1 Softball on Monday.
A panel of some of the best catchers who ever put on the gear agreed that Oklahoma's Kinzie Hansen is the D1Softball Catcher of the Year 🏆@OU_Softball x @kinziehansen https://t.co/T5bThQhETO— D1Softball (@D1Softball) June 28, 2021
The Norco, California, native had a .438 batting average this season along with 24 home runs and 66 RBIs. Behind the plate, Hansen had 279 putouts and a .990 fielding percentage.
The award adds to her list of accolades this season, as Hansen earned All-America honors from Softball America and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Hansen was a part of OU’s national championship team this season. There, she had eight RBIs and three home runs with a .375 batting average in the Women’s College World Series.
