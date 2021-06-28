You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners' Kinzie Hansen named Catcher of the Year by D1 Softball

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kinzie Hansen

Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen during the Women’s College World Series final championship game against Florida State on June 10.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen was named Catcher of the Year by D1 Softball on Monday.

The Norco, California, native had a .438 batting average this season along with 24 home runs and 66 RBIs. Behind the plate, Hansen had 279 putouts and a .990 fielding percentage.

The award adds to her list of accolades this season, as Hansen earned All-America honors from Softball America and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Hansen was a part of OU’s national championship team this season. There, she had eight RBIs and three home runs with a .375 batting average in the Women’s College World Series.

