OU softball: Patty Gasso provides update on Sooners' star pitcher Jordy Bahl

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso gave an update on freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl's status on Tuesday. Bahl missed the entire Big 12 Championship last weekend due to arm soreness.
Gasso noted on the Oklahoma Breakdown with Ikard and Lehman podcast that Bahl sustained the injury before the Oklahoma State matchup on May 7 in pregame warmups against after she was fielding a ground ball. Once the freshman pitcher threw the ball, she felt immediate pain and couldn’t lift her arm.
We recorded a 25 minute interview with @GassoPatty today! You can catch the full interview with the GOAT on tomorrow's episode but here's her latest update on Jordy Bahl... pic.twitter.com/dC0irLujZy— The Oklahoma Breakdown with Ikard and Lehman (@OK_Breakdown) May 17, 2022
Barring the results on x-rays, however, Gasso is still hopeful that Bahl can play sometime this season. OU’s head coach noted that the pain has “subsided substantially” and it’ll come down to how much pain Bahl can handle for the rest of the season.
In 2022, Bahl has posted a 0.95 earned run average, allowed 63 hits, 23 runs and struck out 199 batters in 132.1 innings pitched. The Papillion, Nebraska native still remains day-to-day as the Sooners enter the postseason.
“She’s still day-to-day, and the goal is to get her pain free,” Gasso said during media availability on Tuesday, May 17. “We're still working in that direction, and so there’s a lot of different things that we're trying for her doctors are involved as well. So if it's doable, it'll be done. But we're not going to do it if it's not comfortable enough for her to (play).”
Next, No. 1 Oklahoma will face Prairie View A&M (20-28) on Friday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the first game of the Norman Regional.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.