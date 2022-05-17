 Skip to main content
OU softball: Patty Gasso provides update on Sooners' star pitcher Jordy Bahl

  • Updated
  • 0
Jordy Bahl

Freshman right-handed pitcher Jordy Bahl during the game against Wichita State on March 29.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso gave an update on freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl's status on Tuesday. Bahl missed the entire Big 12 Championship last weekend due to arm soreness. 

Gasso noted on the Oklahoma Breakdown with Ikard and Lehman podcast that Bahl sustained the injury before the Oklahoma State matchup on May 7 in pregame warmups against after she was fielding a ground ball. Once the freshman pitcher threw the ball, she felt immediate pain and couldn’t lift her arm.  

Barring the results on x-rays, however, Gasso is still hopeful that Bahl can play sometime this season. OU’s head coach noted that the pain has “subsided substantially” and it’ll come down to how much pain Bahl can handle for the rest of the season.

In 2022, Bahl has posted a 0.95 earned run average, allowed 63 hits, 23 runs and struck out 199 batters in 132.1 innings pitched. The Papillion, Nebraska native still remains day-to-day as the Sooners enter the postseason.

“She’s still day-to-day, and the goal is to get her pain free,” Gasso said during media availability on Tuesday, May 17. “We're still working in that direction, and so there’s a lot of different things that we're trying for her doctors are involved as well. So if it's doable, it'll be done. But we're not going to do it if it's not comfortable enough for her to (play).”

Next, No. 1 Oklahoma will face Prairie View A&M (20-28) on Friday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the first game of the Norman Regional.

