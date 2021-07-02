OU softball: NCAA rules committee proposes instant replay rule for 2021-22 academic year

The NCAA Softball Rules Committee proposed the implementation of instant replay into college softball in a virtual meeting last week.
Video review challenges recommended for @NCAAsoftball: https://t.co/QzEW22orNO pic.twitter.com/AycrLLxF2V— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) July 2, 2021
The rule would go into affect beginning in the 2021-22 academic year and must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Aug. 12.
If passed, the rule would grant coaches two instant replay challenges per game. Use of instant replay would also be optional for all schools, conferences and tournaments to implement. Coaches will have 30 seconds to issue a challenge. A game's umpire crew will also be able to initiate video reviews beginning in the sixth inning of a game.
OU head coach Patty Gasso previously voiced her support for the addition of instant replay to college softball during Oklahoma's national title matchup against Florida State in the Women's College World Series on June 9.
“We have over 40 cameras here, and there's a reason why we cannot have instant replay?” Gasso told reporters after the Sooners' 6-2 win over the Seminoles in game two. “I don't know how many college programs don't have it. I think more do have it. We're on the biggest stage there is.
"We're baffled. Why don't we have instant replay? Baseball has it. Volleyball has it. Why doesn't softball have it, especially on the biggest stage? It's only fair. It's fair for both programs — for all teams in the World Series."
Under the proposed rule, plays regarding close fair or foul hits can be subject to review. Spectator interference, obstruction and catches are among other plays that can be reviewed under the rule.
OU ended last season by winnings its fifth national championship after defeating FSU in a three-game series. The Sooners finished with a 56-4 overall record and went 16-1 in Big 12 play.
