OU softball: Patty Gasso baffled by lack of instant replay at Women's College World Series — 'Let's do this right'

For reasons unknown to Patty Gasso, college softball doesn’t have instant replay.
And after OU’s 6-2 win over Florida State in game two of the Women’s College World Series championship on Wednesday, the head coach thinks it’s time the NCAA instituted instant replay to the sport.
“We have over 40 cameras here, and there's a reason why we cannot have instant replay?” Gasso said. “I don't know how many college programs don't have it. I think more do have it. We're on the biggest stage there is.”
During the first inning of the Sooners’ win over the Seminoles, redshirt senior Nicole Mendes was called out on a close play at first base. However, review showed Mendes’ right foot touched the base before the ball was caught by the FSU first baseman. The call on the field could not be overturned, and the out ended the frame.
Gasso didn’t place blame on the game’s umpire crew, as she believes umpires are human and mistakes are sometimes made. However, Gasso said she’s seen more coaches exit their dugouts in recent years to argue calls — just as she exited hers in the bottom of the first. There, she protested another call made at first base, where she thought an FSU runner was out of the basepath before reaching.
Gasso thinks instant replay would be good for the game.
“Umpires want things to be right,” Gasso said. “We're baffled why don't we have instant replay. Baseball has it. Volleyball has it. Why doesn't softball have it, especially on the biggest stage? It's only fair. It's fair for both programs, for all teams in the World Series.
“If it takes a little extra time, our sport is that good that people aren't going to leave. And if they leave, personally, I would say I would rather a fan leave viewership and us get the call right. Let's do this right. We deserve that.”
