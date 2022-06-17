 Skip to main content
OU softball: Mackenzie Donihoo announces transfer to Tennessee

Mackenzie Donihoo

Junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo during the game against Tulsa on April 6.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Former Oklahoma infielder Mackenzie Donihoo announced her transfer to Tennessee Friday via her Instagram. 

The decision comes after OU coach Patty Gasso said that she was no longer with the team during a May 11 press conference. The sophomore last played against Texas Tech on April 9. 

After starting 31 games in 2021, Donihoo started in only 18 this season. She finished the year with a .250 batting average, one home run and 14 RBIs. Donihoo did not finish the season with the Sooners, as they went on to capture their sixth program title in back-to-back seasons.

“Many of you have heard, and many of you have reached out, about the fact that I’m no longer part of OU Softball,” Donihoo said in a statement on May 17. “So much has been said, and I would love to be able to fully share my story to set the record straight. Someday I will. But that time is not now."

Donihoo broke onto the scene during the 2021 Women's College World Series when she he hit a team best .476 with 10 RBIs, three home runs and a double. Donihoo hit two of her home runs in the Sooners' win over UCLA.

Tennessee finished 41-18 in 2021 and fell to Oregon State in the Knoxville Regional. 

