OU softball: For Sooners' Kinzie Hansen, USA Softball Women's National Team selection 'a dream come true'

In January, Oklahoma junior catcher Kinzie Hansen was announced as a member of the USA Softball Women’s National Team for the 2022 World Games.
Hansen is one of four college players and the only Sooner selected to represent the U.S. The standout catcher’s invitation comes after a 2021 season in which she batted .438 and smashed 24 home runs.
The Sooners’ starting backstop thinks of herself as a physical player, and says that Team USA tryouts showed her she needed to continue growing mentally. Hansen will be competing against much older competitors, but is excited to take on the challenge.
“They’re at the height of their game, I’m just excited to learn about the game from them,” Hansen said during a Wednesday press conference. “The international game is something I'm really excited to approach and see how my mentality works in that environment.”
Meet the @TWG2022 #USASoftball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 roster 👀 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1qxzQGQH68— USA Softball (@USASoftball) January 7, 2022
Youth has never slowed Hansen, who committed to Oklahoma in eighth grade. She was drawn to OU by head coach Patty Gasso, saying she and the game's top college coach have similar mentalities.
“When I talk to coach, in my head I’m like, ‘This is like me in 50 years,’” Hansen said. “I’ve known since I was a kid that me and her just have this connection on a deeper level. I was like 12 or 13, I knew … she’s the real deal. That’s who I want to be my coach.”
Hansen made an immediate impact as a freshman, batting .413 with four home runs between time at catcher and first base. The Norco, California, native led OU in RBI’s while also notching the second most hits in a shortened 2020 season. Her work ethic and effort shined in her first year in the program.
In 2021, Hansen threw out opposing runners on five of eight attempts and recorded 279 put-outs while only committing three errors.
After that, Hansen is now a veteran on the team, taking a leadership role and helping guide young stars such as freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl. The two have a great relationship, according to the catcher.
“I feel like it’s my job to take care of my pitchers,” Hansen said. “It’s important for me to learn their personalities and the way that I can talk to each of them.”
Hansen detailed taking Bahl under her wing in August, giving the freshman advice about dealing with the media. Bahl wasn't able to attend the Sooners’ midweek press conference due to a career fair, but was still a frequent topic of conversation on Wednesday following a 14 strikeout performance against No. 3 UCLA which was caught by Hansen.
Hansen reiterated how uncommon it is to find a battery partner who has the same mindset and the relationship it builds between the two.
“She is very much of a top dog personality, she’s not afraid,” Hansen said. “She’ll get down and dirty with the team, which is how I play.”
Hansen has posted a hot start to the season, notching a .500 batting average and tallying 40 put-outs through her first four games. She and the Sooners travel next to Houston to take the diamond against McNeese State in the Houston Classic at 12 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 18. OU will play five games at the event.
After OU concludes its quest for another Women’s College World Series Championships, Hansen will join up with the Women’s National Team, which begins its campaign at the World Games on July 9.
“Truthfully, (making the U.S. national team) is a dream come true,” Hansen said. “I’ve got to put my big girl pants on. I’m not just playing travel ball with these young girls anymore.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.