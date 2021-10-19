You are the owner of this article.
OU soccer: Sooners' Megan Reilly, Leonie Weber garner Big 12 weekly awards

Megan Reilly

Senior midfielder Megan Reilly looks to throw the ball in during the match against Utah Valley on Sept. 16.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior midfielder Megan Reilly and freshman forward Leonie Weber earned Big 12 accolades for their contribution to a two-game winning streak last week, the Big 12 announced Tuesday.

Reilly was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week for logging her second brace of the season in the Sooners’ 3-2 victory over Kansas on Thursday. The senior midfielder recorded two goals on four shots and is now tied for the team lead in goals with four on the season.

Along with Reilly, Weber was named Freshman of the Week for her assistance in the 3-2 win over Kansas and 2-1 win over Kansas State. In the Kansas game, Weber scored off a back-heel shot to bid the Sooners their first win since Sept. 16. Her goal was placed at No. 5 on the SportsCenter’s Top 10 on Thursday. Then, on Sunday, Weber provided an assist to defeat the Wildcats.

Both honors are the first OU has received from the Big 12 for the 2021 fall season. The offensive duo will be back on the field at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Oct. 21 for Bedlam in Stillwater on ESPN+.

