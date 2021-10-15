OU soccer: Megan Reilly's 2 goals power Sooners to 3-2 win over Kansas

Prior to this season, Megan Reilly had only recorded one goal in three seasons at OU.
In a matter of three weeks, the senior midfielder has added four more to her career with two goals against Texas and two against Kansas (7-9-1). Reilly’s two goals powered the Oklahoma (5-9-1) offense to 19 shots and four corners sparked by continuous pressure in the box, including 12 shots on goal.
Thursday’s contest marks the second time Reilly has produced two goals in a game this season. On Sept. 26 against Texas, Reilly delivered two goals in 13 minutes. Unlike that 4-3 loss, however, Reilly’s offensive power carried the Sooners to victory over Kansas.
“That’s what Megan’s capable of,” head coach Mark Carr said. “She’s out here every day training to get better and when those moments arrive in the game, it’s no surprise. She’s a special player and she arrives at the right moments.”
Reilly’s two goals, though, were not sufficient enough. KU responded quickly with a pair of its own as well.
On two of their 14 shots, the Jayhawks threatened redshirt senior goalkeeper Nikki Panas with two scores gliding past her side that kept the meeting intense.
That was until senior forward Bri Amos — who transferred from Kansas last season — matched with freshman forward Leonie Weber to clinch the game-winning goal via a dazzling back-heel shot.
🤯 𝙇𝙀𝙊 🤯Leonie Weber with the back heel flick for the go-ahead 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡‼️86' | OU 3, KU 2 pic.twitter.com/BYTWWu8cQz— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) October 15, 2021
“I’m just really proud of Bri,” Carr said. “Just to see what she’s become in two years here with us and for her to put the winning cross in for Leo to put that back heel goal (in) that was world class, I’m very proud of Bri’s contribution.”
On the other side of the ball, Panas remained vital to slowing down KU’s momentum offensively. Her five saves tonight coincide with her seven against TCU on Oct. 7; before that, though, Panas only logged five saves in four games.
“From Nikki’s standards, she’s been underperforming and I think tonight was a step in the right direction for her,” Carr said. “She owned it back there and she (came) up big in big moments.”
Overall, the Sooners contained the KU offense that has recently knocked off No. 23 Baylor and No. 9 West Virginia in the past week.
“I thought we were dominant,” Carr said. “That’s a good Kansas team. … To see us put out that type of performance and score three goals on a good Kansas team is really exciting.”
Twenty-eight days ago was Oklahoma’s most recent victory before Thursday’s contest. Trudging around with a five-game losing streak hanging over their heads, the Sooners hungered for a win to boost their intensity going into the final part of the season.
They’ve gotten just that.
“Tonight, I thought we were brilliant,” Carr said. “We’ve had a tough stretch of games, we’ve been at Texas Tech, we’ve been at West Virginia, we (played) Texas, we’ve been at TCU, so I knew that we would come good and those games would prepare us for the next five games.”
After six of its last eight games being on the road, OU has finally staked a short-lasting homestand for the weekend. Next up, Oklahoma will square off against Kansas State (6-7-2) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, at John Crain Field. Bally Sports Oklahoma will broadcast the meeting.
“It’s one win so we’re not getting carried away,” Carr said. “I think for us, we have another big game against Kansas State (over) the weekend and we know we have to get a result against them. We’ll make sure that we’ll recover, we’ll rest up, and we’ve got to go again against K-State because there are no easy games in this division.”
