OU lands 2024 3-star wide receiver Jacob Jordan

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

One day after landing the top running back in the class of 2024, Taylor Tatum, the Sooners landed another recruit on Saturday.

2024 three-star wide receiver Jacob Jordan announced his commitment to OU, choosing it over Texas Tech and others.

Jordan caught 64 passes for 1,202 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound receiver attends Southlake Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas.

Jordan is the Sooners' 16th commit of the 2024 class and sixth receiver of the cycle.

