 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

4-star running back Taylor Tatum commits to Sooners' 2024 class

OU 2022 Helmet

The Sooners' helmet in the Big 12 helmet showcase during Big 12 Media Days on July 13, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

OU football landed a commitment from 2024 four-star running back Taylor Tatum on Friday.

Tatum is the No. 1 running back overall and No. 35-player nationally, according to On3's Industry ranking. Tatum also intends to play baseball for Skip Johnson and the Sooners.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder is the Sooners' 15th commitment of their 2024 class and OU's second running back pledge of the cycle.

Tatum chose Oklahoma over USC. He attends Longview High School in Longview, Texas.

Newsletters

Tags

Support our independent local journalism

Robust news organizations like ours generate civic good that informs, improves and inspires communities. For those invested in OU and Norman, OU Daily uniquely has:

• Free independent local journalism that's routinely honored at collegiate, state and national levels

• The city's largest reporting staff largely drawn from one of the nation's top journalism colleges

• A veteran advising staff with a mission to build on our legacy as a launching pad for media professionals

Whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.