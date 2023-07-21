4-star running back Taylor Tatum commits to Sooners' 2024 class

OU football landed a commitment from 2024 four-star running back Taylor Tatum on Friday.
Tatum is the No. 1 running back overall and No. 35-player nationally, according to On3's Industry ranking. Tatum also intends to play baseball for Skip Johnson and the Sooners.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder is the Sooners' 15th commitment of their 2024 class and OU's second running back pledge of the cycle.
Tatum chose Oklahoma over USC. He attends Longview High School in Longview, Texas.