OU lands 2024 3-star wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma

OU landed a commitment from 2024 three-star wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma on Tuesday.
Sooner Nation.. I’m H⭕️ME!!! #OUDNA #BOOMERSOONER pic.twitter.com/IJi9K4LYnf— Dozie Ezukanma (@DozieEzukanma) June 20, 2023
Ezukanma caught 42 passes for 587 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is the Sooners' eighth commit of the 2024 class and third receiver.
Ezukanma's commitment, along with four-star linebacker James Nesta, comes two days after OU's ChampU BBQ weekend.
Ezukanma attends All Saints Episcopal High School in Fort Worth.