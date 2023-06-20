 Skip to main content
OU lands 2024 3-star wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

OU landed a commitment from 2024 three-star wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma on Tuesday.

Ezukanma caught 42 passes for 587 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is the Sooners' eighth commit of the 2024 class and third receiver.

Ezukanma's commitment, along with four-star linebacker James Nesta, comes two days after OU's ChampU BBQ weekend.

Ezukanma attends All Saints Episcopal High School in Fort Worth.

