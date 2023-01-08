OU football: Wake Forest defensive lineman transfer Rondell Bothroyd commits to Sooners

Oklahoma landed a commitment from Wake Forest defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd on Sunday.
#BoomerSooner ⭕️U @MiguelChavis65 @CoachToddBates @CoachVenables @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/t9l1ZR5Dz1— rondyfromthepack (@_dellron) January 8, 2023
Bothroyd appeared in 48 games in five seasons with the Demon Deacons. He announced via Twitter Dec. 26 he had entered the portal.
The 6-foot-4, 258-pound lineman recorded 30 total tackles in 2022. The former three-star recruit from Willington, Connecticut, was the No. 66-ranked strong side defensive end in the 2018 recruiting class, according to 247sports' Composite rankings.
Bothroyd is a welcome addition as former Sooners defensive linemen Jeffrey Johnson and Jalen Redmond declared for the NFL draft and Kevonte Henry, Josh Ellison, Cedric Roberts, Clayton Smith, Alton Tarber are in the transfer portal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.