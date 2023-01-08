 Skip to main content
OU football: Wake Forest defensive lineman transfer Rondell Bothroyd commits to Sooners

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from Wake Forest defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd on Sunday. 

Bothroyd appeared in 48 games in five seasons with the Demon Deacons. He announced via Twitter Dec. 26 he had entered the portal.

The 6-foot-4, 258-pound lineman recorded 30 total tackles in 2022. The former three-star recruit from Willington, Connecticut, was the No. 66-ranked strong side defensive end in the 2018 recruiting class, according to 247sports' Composite rankings.

Bothroyd is a welcome addition as former Sooners defensive linemen Jeffrey Johnson and Jalen Redmond declared for the NFL draft and Kevonte Henry, Josh Ellison, Cedric Roberts, Clayton Smith, Alton Tarber are in the transfer portal. 

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

