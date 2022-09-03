 Skip to main content
OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 9 Sooners' 45-13 victory over UTEP

Marvin Mims and Eric Grey

Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims congratulates senior running back Eric Gray during the home opener against UTEP on Sep. 3.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

No. 9 Oklahoma (1-0) throttled UTEP (0-2, 0-1 CUSA) 45-13 in its season opener on Saturday afternoon.

With the victory, coach Brent Venables earned his first career win as head coach. Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished 15-for-23 for 233 yards with three total touchdowns in his OU debut.  

Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the game:

