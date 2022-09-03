OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 9 Sooners' 45-13 victory over UTEP

No. 9 Oklahoma (1-0) throttled UTEP (0-2, 0-1 CUSA) 45-13 in its season opener on Saturday afternoon.
With the victory, coach Brent Venables earned his first career win as head coach. Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished 15-for-23 for 233 yards with three total touchdowns in his OU debut.
Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the game:
Here. We. Go. #BeatUTEP pic.twitter.com/dgJiF1UYE3— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) September 3, 2022
September 3, 2022
The first completion of the Dillon Gabriel era goes to Drake Stoops. pic.twitter.com/1Ln3hQXlgd— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) September 3, 2022
🔥🔥🔥 @OU_Football— Lauren Chamberlain (@LChamberlain44) September 3, 2022
TD 𝘿𝙂@_dillongabriel_ on the ground! 💨#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/GoWey3CC1H— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 3, 2022
First touchdown as a Sooner for @_dillongabriel_. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/gTK0ERat5e— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 3, 2022
Nah this offense crazy lol— Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) September 3, 2022
That offense is going crazy !— Delarrin Turner-Yell (@dtturner11) September 3, 2022
TD @Bwillis_11!DG ➡️ B. Willis 🔥#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/l8fcjL103Y— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 3, 2022
AND THERE IT IS!! MR. WILLY 👏🏽 https://t.co/dj4FIExHX0— Jeremiah Hall (@Jeremiah_hall27) September 3, 2022
Boomer. The Venables era begins! pic.twitter.com/H8BTmh0Job— Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) September 3, 2022
@OU_Football pic.twitter.com/I4fZ31gemm— Dominique Franks (@DFranks24) September 3, 2022
Another drive, another touchdown 💪@OU_Football is off to a HOT start 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NGCx96dYAh— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022
Never was any doubt but I liking what I’m seeing. The effort is there. 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 #Boomer @OU_Football— Roy Williams (@roywilliams31) September 3, 2022
Career touchdown No. 7️⃣ for the captain. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/J01PKaNWc4— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 3, 2022
THEM BOYS PLAYING FAST !!!!!— 🅿️errion Winfrey (@pdontplay) September 3, 2022
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘷𝘪𝘣𝘦𝘴 🗣️ #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/sxJdq4uUNf— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 3, 2022
Things are going well in Norman.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) September 3, 2022
Nope.#OUDNA | @Jayd4_ pic.twitter.com/r8BTvdjRgO— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) September 3, 2022
TD GAVIN FREEMAN‼️@TheGavinFreeman 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘮𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘴#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/MU7E6HRgdb— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 3, 2022
👀👀 how you coming Freeman? Bet!— Dede Westbrook (@DedeTHEGreat11) September 3, 2022
"Oklahoma is really good."Me: pic.twitter.com/49IuuoQ8OE— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) September 3, 2022
What an effort by Gavin Freeman. 🔥#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner | @TheGavinFreeman pic.twitter.com/7aDzcMCTxt— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) September 3, 2022
The defenders. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Eo93trlOPM— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) September 3, 2022
Love what i'm seeing from @CoachVenables & @OU_Football Lots of new faces, however...There is only ONE Oklahoma #BOOMER— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) September 3, 2022
𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠-𝙩𝙤-𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 SACKS 💥@ethandowns40 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/u6XwCnkDL9— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 3, 2022
TD, B. Willis! @_dillongabriel_ ➡️ @Bwillis_11. 𝙍𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙚. 𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙩.#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/M21pHGAhXp— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 3, 2022
First multi-touchdown game for @Bwillis_11. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/3QrBUujyUp— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 3, 2022
Grimes I see you ‼️‼️‼️‼️— Neville Gallimore (@Path2Greatwork) September 3, 2022
Reggie Grimes is having a day. #OUDNA | @iamreggiegrimes pic.twitter.com/ZcBH6OUf60— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) September 3, 2022
𝗧𝗗 @Md24jr! Marcus Major finds paydirt 💸#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/JdK1aZfO6G— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 3, 2022
Have a day 2️⃣4️⃣! #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/0qrjuPcd2A— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 3, 2022
There's no stopping Marcus Major 😤😤He punches it in for his second TD of the day for @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/zzUez70VbB— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022
Venebles already better than Riley— Kenneth Murray Jr. (@KIINGME1) September 2, 2022
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.