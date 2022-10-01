 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 18 Sooners' 55-24 blowout road loss to TCU

  • Updated
  • 0
Brayden Willis

Senior tight end Brayden Willis during the game against TCU in Fort Worth, TX on Oct. 1.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

FORT WORTH — No. 18 Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) fell to TCU (4-0, 1-0) 55-24 on Saturday.

The Sooners defense was gashed for 668 yards by the Horned Frogs while OU struggled to produce any offense after quarterback Dillon Gabriel left the game due to injury in the second quarter.

OU last suffered consecutive losses to begin conference play in 2020 and enters its matchup with Texas next week with its season on a precipice.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Load comments