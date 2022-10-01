OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 18 Sooners' 55-24 blowout road loss to TCU

FORT WORTH — No. 18 Oklahoma (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) fell to TCU (4-0, 1-0) 55-24 on Saturday.
The Sooners defense was gashed for 668 yards by the Horned Frogs while OU struggled to produce any offense after quarterback Dillon Gabriel left the game due to injury in the second quarter.
OU last suffered consecutive losses to begin conference play in 2020 and enters its matchup with Texas next week with its season on a precipice.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:
And for the 4th straight week, OU starts slow as fuck— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 1, 2022
A less than ideal start for the Sooners.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) October 1, 2022
HIRE MIKE STOOPS!!#Sooners— DTRKE (@jasontgist) October 1, 2022
OU in 2021: We are headed to the SEC. BIG12 2021-Present: Hold my beer watch this.— Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) October 1, 2022
Caleb Williams is the answer— Allen Kenney (@BlatantHomerism) October 1, 2022
That Aflac question lol— Jeremiah Hall (@Jeremiah_hall27) October 1, 2022
I was specifically told by @statsowar that Max Duggan was NOT the greatest QB in college football.— APOPLECTIC BLINKIN (@blinkinriley) October 1, 2022
Update: This is not a vintage Brent Venables defense.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 1, 2022
Is Jackson Arnold here yet— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 1, 2022
😞— Nik Bonitto (@nikkkkbonitto) October 1, 2022
I’ve paced back and forth, walked outside, called 5 people. Now taking a knee in the middle of the living room. It’s still the first quarter…This can’t be healthy— Jeremiah Hall (@Jeremiah_hall27) October 1, 2022
There was no "BOOMER" from the PA, sow what was the McKade Mettauer problem this week?— Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) October 1, 2022
The scariest thing imaginable to Sooners: purple. pic.twitter.com/JUOdx6yOW5— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 1, 2022
NEVER GIVE UP @OU_Football Defense wins big games! 🤠🏈— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 1, 2022
Did the ref just tell us to get a "Get Back Coach?"— APOPLECTIC BLINKIN (@blinkinriley) October 1, 2022
That was the longest first quarter in college football history and I cannot be convinced otherwise.— Tyler McComas (@Tyler_McComas) October 1, 2022
This is just shameful— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) October 1, 2022
2014 OU beats this team by 28— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 1, 2022
Jamoi Hodge with one of the dirtiest hits I’ve ever seen on Dillon Gabriel. Ridiculous.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) October 1, 2022
Dillon Gabriel just got absolutely blown up while sliding. He appeared to be knocked out. Bad hit.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 1, 2022
Get this trash off my tv pic.twitter.com/92BwfUE7wK— Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) October 1, 2022
I feel you Aaron Judge— Jocelyn Alo (@78jocelyn_alo) October 1, 2022
Good hit 6— Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) October 1, 2022
I really hope they don’t as well. While concussion is a risk of the game it doesn’t mean a person already exhibiting signs of concussion should be put back into the game and face additional risks of long term brain or neurological issues. https://t.co/Lcw0XLSxJx— Trent Ratterree (@trent_ratterree) October 1, 2022
SHOW US THE BOOTY— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) October 1, 2022
And that may just do it. Embarrassing performance from the defense holy shit— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 1, 2022
How bro how!— Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) October 1, 2022
Yikes— Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) October 1, 2022
Uh oh…. pic.twitter.com/ajgnQkNZdf— The Sports Animal (@sportsanimal) October 1, 2022
I honestly don’t even know what to say.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) October 1, 2022
It's time for the prince who was promised. #BootyCall pic.twitter.com/lXOxWvSgwl— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) October 1, 2022
What is your responsibility? Do what your suppose to. Dang it. Doing things outside of what your suppose to. It can be so simple if you handle your responsibilities. Making it so difficult for yourselves. #OU— Roy Williams (@roywilliams31) October 1, 2022
Dillon Gabriel shouldn’t come back in this game— Booger (@ESPNBooger) October 1, 2022
A play that explains the #Sooners day perfectly: DaShaun White drops an interception, and it bounces off his arms into the hands of Quentin Johnson for a first down.— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) October 1, 2022
🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️ had a pick and didn’t excuse.. have to make the most of your opportunities. They don’t come often. Have to capitalize. #Boomer— Roy Williams (@roywilliams31) October 1, 2022
TCU gonna get to 62 before the baseball guy does lmao— Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) October 1, 2022
If the season continues like this they about to have a lot of fun wit Schmidt this off season 🙃— Jordan Evans (@jordanevans_50) October 1, 2022
Please shut the hell up lmaoo y’all are fuckin idiots on this app dawg https://t.co/46Bg5iNLLP— Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) October 1, 2022
Chad Weiberg just called Joe Castiglione: He wants to schedule Oklahoma and play next week.— Carson Cunningham (@Carson_OKC) October 1, 2022
🚨FIRST DOWN VERTICAL PASS ALERT🚨— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) October 1, 2022
Pray to anything you believe in that Gabriel will be ready for next week. Because oh my god— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 1, 2022
Sources: Oklahoma fans wished ABC didn’t switch back to TCU game after Aaron Judge at bat— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 1, 2022
What’s scarier? My very large ghost or OU defense? pic.twitter.com/GNYrKOPauB— Tony Sellars (@tdsellars) October 1, 2022
Going to have to endure the bad before it gets good. 😔 there is no magical pill to take to become the best Football team it takes time. And we need it. Just what it is. Hate seeing my squad get worked like this tho. 🤦🏾♂️ #Boomer— Roy Williams (@roywilliams31) October 1, 2022
#gofrogs v #sooners pic.twitter.com/wpTJUqJJWN— Drop Toons (@DropToons) October 1, 2022
I just landed and....WHOA 🙃🙃🙃— Nic (@NicHarris5) October 1, 2022
At this rate, when Oklahoma moves to the SEC, it will become the new Vanderbilt.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 1, 2022
🙏 @hunchoo_21 pic.twitter.com/pqHK2pYOzs— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) October 1, 2022
