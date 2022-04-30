OU football: Sooners' Mike Woods selected by Cleveland Browns in 6th round of 2022 NFL Draft

Former Oklahoma receiver Mike Woods was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 202 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In 11 games and nine starts last season, Woods caught 35 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns after transferring from Arkansas. Woods recorded 1,248 yards and 10 touchdowns in 29 starts during his stint with the Razorbacks.

The Magnolia, Texas, native was a three-star recruit out of high school, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings. He originally chose Arkansas over the likes of Southern Methodist, Houston and Iowa State.

“It was good for me to get into a winning culture,” Woods said of transferring to OU. “I lost a lot of games in my early career, so getting back into a winning culture and being around people that are used to winning, I feel like that kind of changed, like it just changes how you work a little bit.”

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound receiver ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He also recorded a 34.5-inch vertical jump. The pick reunites Woods with former OU defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey who was selected by the Browns in the fourth round on Saturday.

The Browns' complete schedule will be unveiled at 7 p.m. on May 12.

