OU football: Sooners' Mike Woods selected by Cleveland Browns in 6th round of 2022 NFL Draft

Former Oklahoma receiver Mike Woods was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 202 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
In 11 games and nine starts last season, Woods caught 35 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns after transferring from Arkansas. Woods recorded 1,248 yards and 10 touchdowns in 29 starts during his stint with the Razorbacks.
The Magnolia, Texas, native was a three-star recruit out of high school, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings. He originally chose Arkansas over the likes of Southern Methodist, Houston and Iowa State.
“It was good for me to get into a winning culture,” Woods said of transferring to OU. “I lost a lot of games in my early career, so getting back into a winning culture and being around people that are used to winning, I feel like that kind of changed, like it just changes how you work a little bit.”
The 6-foot-1, 204-pound receiver ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He also recorded a 34.5-inch vertical jump. The pick reunites Woods with former OU defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey who was selected by the Browns in the fourth round on Saturday.
The Browns' complete schedule will be unveiled at 7 p.m. on May 12.
READ MORE about Mike Woods:
Twitter Reactions:
Another one!@TheMikeWoods selected 202nd overall by the @Browns!#OUDNA ➡️ #Browns pic.twitter.com/i1JsitkGof— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 30, 2022
Welcome to Cleveland, @TheMikeWoods! pic.twitter.com/WETcR5m3XE— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022
CLEVEEEELANNDDDDDD— Michael Woods II (@TheMikeWoods) April 30, 2022
BIG💪🏾 GET for the Browns @TheMikeWoods Congratulations⭕️U‼️ https://t.co/JdCrOBFLE2— Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) April 30, 2022
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩@TheMikeWoods is headed to the @Browns!📺: @nflnetwork | @espn | @ABC#NFLDraft | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/4d3yZLViFf— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 30, 2022
Dawg Pound getting 2 Dawgs! Congrats @pdontplay @TheMikeWoods— Cale Gundy (@OU_CoachGundy) April 30, 2022
Congrats to former @DogFootball Receiver Mike Woods on being selected by the Cleveland Browns! @TheMikeWoods @ConroeSports @MagnoliaHighTX pic.twitter.com/U4zbGDOCHV— Magnolia ISD Athletics (@MagISDAthletics) April 30, 2022
"This guy 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙨"@TheMikeWoods ➡️ #Browns pic.twitter.com/2jeNuNkq8N— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 30, 2022
