OU football: Former Texas fan, current Sooners receiver Mike Woods ready to face his favorite childhood team

Growing up, Mike Woods’ bedroom was painted burnt orange.
A native of Magnolia, Texas, just two and a half hours away from Austin, he was a diehard Longhorns fan. He fondly remembers watching highlights of UT quarterback Vince Young’s 2005 season, where he led the program to its fourth ever national title.
However, coming out of Magnolia High School as a three-star recruit in 2018, Woods was never offered by his former favorite school, so he opted to sign with Arkansas. He played three seasons with the Razorbacks, totaling 83 catches for 1,248 yards and 10 touchdowns, before transferring to OU in April.
Now, as No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) heads south to face No. 21 Texas (4-1, 2-0) in Dallas on Saturday, the 6-foot-1 senior receiver gets the chance to face the team whose posters lined his bedroom walls. He’s determined to make the most out of the opportunity.
“I’m just looking forward to seeing what the hype is about,” Woods said. “This game is talked about year round. It’s been getting talked about since I got to Oklahoma. … I want to run out there and see the split between the burnt orange and the crimson. So, I’m just excited to experience it. I’m looking forward to getting another win.”
Woods went on to mention his favoritism toward the Longhorns is a thing of the past. In fact, because of how many passes have come his way this season, he’s happy to don crimson and cream instead.
So far, Woods has 20 receptions — tied with freshman receiver Mario Williams for most on the team — for 187 yards and two scores. Woods’ second touchdown catch this year came in the Sooners’ 37-31 win over Kansas State, when redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler scrambled to find him in the back of the endzone.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Spencer Rattler finds Mike Woods and Oklahoma extends the lead to 27-10.#OUDNA x @SpencerRattler x @TheMikeWoods pic.twitter.com/YVdUIiZxrg— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 2, 2021
“We work our scramble drill all the time,” Woods said. “Spencer had a little rush to his right. He got out of it and was telling me where to go. I actually didn’t go that way, I went the other way, but it all worked out.”
OU’s victory against K-State marked the Sooners’ best offensive performance against a Power Five team this season. With 392 total yards of offense, Oklahoma averaged a season-high 9.3 yards per pass attempt and scored on eight of its nine possessions.
Alongside his touchdown, Woods finished with three catches for 33 yards. His ability to quickly assert himself in head coach Lincoln Riley’s offense has made the team eager to get him even more involved.
“Mike’s done a great job for us,” Rattler said. “He’s a big time playmaker. (He’s) a big, strong guy, he runs fast and runs through tackles. He did a great job in that K-State game. That chemistry definitely has been developed throughout these first couple games and in practice, so I’m excited to do more with him on the field.”
As the Sooners enter a matchup against an offense captained by first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and featuring running back Bijan Robinson, who has the nation’s second highest rushing total with 652 yards, another high-scoring performance may be needed to keep Oklahoma’s undefeated season intact.
For that to happen, Woods said he’ll be putting the pageantry of the Red River Showdown aside shortly before the game’s 11 a.m. kickoff.
“I like to be in the moment,” Woods said. “So, when I get there and we get to the stadium, I’m going to walk the field (and) look at all the details in the stadium. … I’m gonna take it all in, but when it’s time to get locked in, I’m going to be locked in and ready to do my job.”
