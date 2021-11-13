OU football: Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly announces season, career-ending injury after Baylor game

Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly's career came to a close after suffering an undisclosed season-ending injury against Baylor on Saturday.
Well looks like I’ve played my last game in the Crimson & Cream. I love you Sooner Nation! I gave everything I had and went out on the field. You all turned a California kid into an Oklahoma man. We’ve made a lot of memories that I’ll cherish forever! #BoomerSooner 🤍 CK out✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8pkOeZrkv— Kanai™️ (@calebkkelly) November 13, 2021
Kelly was helped off the field late in the third quarter and exited to the locker room in the Sooners' 27-14 loss against No. 13 Baylor. The former five-star recruit and team captain missed majority of the 2019 season and all of the 2020 season with seperate ACL tears.
The sixth-year senior finishes his OU career with 176 tackles with five sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception.
Kelly recorded a scoop-and-score in Oklahoma's 2017 Big 12 Championship win against TCU, forced a fumble that led to a touchdown against Georgia in the 2017 Rose Bowl loss, and scored another touchdown against then-No. 12 West Virginia in 2018 after a strip sack.
