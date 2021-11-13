You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly announces season, career-ending injury after Baylor game

Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly's career came to a close after suffering an undisclosed season-ending injury against Baylor on Saturday. 

Kelly was helped off the field late in the third quarter and exited to the locker room in the Sooners' 27-14 loss against No. 13 Baylor. The former five-star recruit and team captain missed majority of the 2019 season and all of the 2020 season with seperate ACL tears. 

A Baylor player consoles redshirt senior linebacker Caleb Kelly after Kelly was injured on an OU punt during the game against No. 13 Baylor in Waco on Nov. 13.

The sixth-year senior finishes his OU career with 176 tackles with five sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception. 

Redshirt senior linebacker Caleb Kelly walks off the field after being injured on an OU punt during the game against No. 13 Baylor in Waco on Nov. 13.

Kelly recorded a scoop-and-score in Oklahoma's 2017 Big 12 Championship win against TCU, forced a fumble that led to a touchdown against Georgia in the 2017 Rose Bowl loss, and scored another touchdown against then-No. 12 West Virginia in 2018 after a strip sack. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

