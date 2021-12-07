You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey opts out of Alamo Bowl, declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Perrion Winfrey

Senior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey hypes the crowd up during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 9.

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey announced his intention to enter the 2022 NFL Draft and opt out of the Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon on Dec. 29 on Twitter on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4 senior finished the season with 23 tackles — 11 for loss — and 5.5 sacks en route to his second consecutive All-Big 12 Second Team selection. Winfrey joins redshirt junior linebacker Nik Bonitto as the second Sooners player to enter the draft, who declared Monday.

Winfrey started two seasons for OU after transferring from Iowa Western Community College, where he was a four-star recruit. 

"Sooner nation, I just want to thank you for showing a young JUCO kid from Chicago how it's done in Oklahoma," Winfrey wrote in his statement. "I will never forget the love and genuine support you guys gave me from the beginning."

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

