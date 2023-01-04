OU football: Sooners cornerback CJ Coldon declares for NFL draft

Oklahoma redshirt senior cornerback CJ Coldon declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday night.
THE DAYS I’M LIVING IN TODAY ARE THINGS I PRAYED ABOUT A DECADE AGO.✨@OU_Football pic.twitter.com/LSnuMMw0D7— CEA$ (@ALMIGHTYCEAS) January 5, 2023
Coldon concluded his lone season at OU with 40 total tackles, six pass deflections and a team-high four interceptions. Though his time with the Sooners started slow, he eventually earned starts in their final three games.
The fifth-year Wyoming transfer recorded 155 tackles, six interceptions and 22 pass deflections across his entire college career.
Coldon was an under-the-radar recruit out of high school, rated the No. 1726 player nationally as a receiver in the 2017 class.
