OU football: Sooners cornerback CJ Coldon declares for NFL draft

C.J. Coldon

Redshirt senior defensive back C.J. Coldon during the game against OSU on Nov. 19.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma redshirt senior cornerback CJ Coldon declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday night.

Coldon concluded his lone season at OU with 40 total tackles, six pass deflections and a team-high four interceptions. Though his time with the Sooners started slow, he eventually earned starts in their final three games.

The fifth-year Wyoming transfer recorded 155 tackles, six interceptions and 22 pass deflections across his entire college career.

Coldon was an under-the-radar recruit out of high school, rated the No. 1726 player nationally as a receiver in the 2017 class. 

He's the seventh OU player to declare for the draft.

Mason Young is a sports enterprise reporter and senior journalism major who will graduate in May 2023. He was previously OU Daily's sports editor and has interned with the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

