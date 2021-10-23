You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Mario Williams, D.J. Graham not warming up ahead of No. 3 Sooners' game at Kansas

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mario Williams

Freshman wide receiver Mario Williams during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Editor's Note: Assistant sports editor Austin Curtright contributed to this report.

Freshman wide receiver Mario Williams and sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham are among those not warming up ahead of the No. 3 Sooners' game at Kansas on Saturday. Both players left OU's game against TCU on Oct. 16 with injuries.

Oklahoma radio sideline reporter Gabe Ikard tweeted that Williams and Graham won't play. He also noted that senior safety Delarrin-Turner Yell likely won't play, though he did warm up Saturday after missing the game against TCU with an apparent hamstring injury.

Additionally, Ikard reports senior wide receiver Mike Woods likely won't play, while redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond appears likely to play after missing the last four games with a reported knee injury.

Freshman cornerback Jordan Mukes, freshman defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam and freshman offensive lineman Savion Byrd were other Sooners on the two-deep roster not present during warmups.

OU (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) kicks off against the Jayhawks (1-5, 0-3) at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments