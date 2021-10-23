OU football: Mario Williams, D.J. Graham not warming up ahead of No. 3 Sooners' game at Kansas

Editor's Note: Assistant sports editor Austin Curtright contributed to this report.
Freshman wide receiver Mario Williams and sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham are among those not warming up ahead of the No. 3 Sooners' game at Kansas on Saturday. Both players left OU's game against TCU on Oct. 16 with injuries.
Oklahoma radio sideline reporter Gabe Ikard tweeted that Williams and Graham won't play. He also noted that senior safety Delarrin-Turner Yell likely won't play, though he did warm up Saturday after missing the game against TCU with an apparent hamstring injury.
No Mario Williams for the Sooners today.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) October 23, 2021
Additionally, Ikard reports senior wide receiver Mike Woods likely won't play, while redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond appears likely to play after missing the last four games with a reported knee injury.
Freshman cornerback Jordan Mukes, freshman defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam and freshman offensive lineman Savion Byrd were other Sooners on the two-deep roster not present during warmups.
OU (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) kicks off against the Jayhawks (1-5, 0-3) at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
