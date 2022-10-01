OU football: Marcus Major, Marcus Stripling, R. Mason Thomas not warming up ahead of Sooner vs TCU

FORT WORTH — Redshirt junior running back Marcus Major, senior defensive end Marcus Stripling and freshman defensive end R. Mason Thomas didn't go through warm ups ahead of No. 18 Oklahoma's game at TCU on Saturday.
Major appeared to roll his ankle during the fourth quarter of the Sooners' loss to Kansas State last week. Junior college transfer Tawee Walker and freshman Jovantae Barnes are likely to see more work behind senior starting running back Eric Gray in his absence.
Stripling registered one tackle against Kansas State but was banged up earlier this season when he came out of OU's win over Kent State with an apparent injury. Thomas was also injured in that Sept. 10 contest in Norman and hasn't played since.
Freshman Gracen Halton warmed up with the defensive ends Saturday to potentially provide depth at the position behind Reggie Grimes, Ethan Downs and Jonah La'ulu.
Additionally, redshirt sophomore wide receiver J.J. Hester and junior cornerback Joshua Eaton weren't present for warmups for the second straight week. Both were seen wearing a walking boot before the Kansas State game.
OU and TCU kick off at 11 a.m. on ABC.
