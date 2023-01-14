 Skip to main content
OU football lands Stanford offensive lineman Walter Rouse via transfer

OU 2022 Helmet

The Sooners' helmet in the Big 12 helmet showcase during Big 12 Media Days on July 13, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma landed a transfer commitment from former Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse on Saturday. 

Rouse committed to Nebraska on Wednesday before flipping to OU. 

As a senior last season, who'll have one year of eligibility remaining, Rouse played in 10 games and was a William V. Campbell Trophy finalist. But as a sophomore, he played in six games and was named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention. 

The 6-foot-6, 318-pounder from Silver Spring, Maryland, was a three-star recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also the No. 37-ranked offensive tackle. 

Rouse visited Norman and picked OU over Iowa and Nebraska, according to 247Sports' Josh Edwards.

After losing starters Anton Harrison, Wanya Morris and Chris Murray to the NFL draft, and Brey Walker to the transfer portal, Rouse should be a welcome add to the room. 

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

