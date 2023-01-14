OU football lands Stanford offensive lineman Walter Rouse via transfer

Oklahoma landed a transfer commitment from former Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse on Saturday.
Rouse committed to Nebraska on Wednesday before flipping to OU.
As a senior last season, who'll have one year of eligibility remaining, Rouse played in 10 games and was a William V. Campbell Trophy finalist. But as a sophomore, he played in six games and was named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention.
The 6-foot-6, 318-pounder from Silver Spring, Maryland, was a three-star recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was also the No. 37-ranked offensive tackle.
Rouse visited Norman and picked OU over Iowa and Nebraska, according to 247Sports' Josh Edwards.
After losing starters Anton Harrison, Wanya Morris and Chris Murray to the NFL draft, and Brey Walker to the transfer portal, Rouse should be a welcome add to the room.
