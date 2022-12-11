OU football: Former Sooners receiver Theo Wease announces transfer to Missouri

Former Oklahoma receiver Theo Wease committed to Missouri via Twitter on Sunday. The redshirt junior receiver announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 30.
I got in that mode couldn't wait no longer had to take a turn.. #Miz pic.twitter.com/MPLWvyXDEe— Theo Wease Jr (@_TheoWeaseJr) December 11, 2022
The former five-star recruit caught 19 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns this season. He ended his OU career with 123 receiving yards and a touchdown against Texas Tech on Nov. 26.
"There’s one thing I want to say though: through all of this, I just love how this team just stayed together," Wease said after OU's 51-48 loss to the Red Raiders. "Like, we actually bought in. Nobody signed up for a 6-6 season. Nobody knew what would happen this season, but we just stayed together, and that’s just something I’m thankful for — the brotherhood we actually created through all this.”
Wease's best collegiate season came in 2020, when he had 530 receiving yards and four touchdowns on a team-leading 37 catches. The 6-foot-3 wideout missed nearly the entire 2021 season due to injury.
Wease briefly entered the transfer portal after the 2021 season following former OU coach Lincoln Riley's departure to USC. Once current offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was hired, Wease returned to Oklahoma.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, he was the No. 3-ranked receiver nationally in the 2019 recruiting class. The Allen, Texas, product is the first OU player that entered the portal to commit this season.
