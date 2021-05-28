OU football: Former Sooner receiver Trejan Bridges pleads not guilty; posts $70,000 bond in robbery case

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Trejan Bridges has pleaded not guilty on counts of assault and battery, conjoint robbery and conspiracy with former OU running back Seth McGowan, and has posted a $70,000 bond, according to arraignment documents posted to the Oklahoma State Courts Network on Friday.
Bridges appeared in Cleveland County District Court with his counsel, Steve Stice, Thursday, May 20. According to the case documents, Bridges is allowed to return home to Texas with GPS monitoring and “frequent and multiple check ins with both bonds persons.” The bond was posted later that afternoon.
Stice was a Cleveland County District Court special judge for a decade before retiring last year to join TTSB Law in Norman. Stice also represented Walker and Braden Brown, who were involved in an altercation with OU holder Spencer Jones earlier this year.
Bridges is slated for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing conference June 29 along with McGowan. The arraignment document also states Bridges must refrain from possessing or using firearms, drugs and alcohol in the interim.
Stice declined to comment to the Daily on Friday, other than to say they’re “going to let the process take its course. We still need all the police reports and to get all the evidence the state says that they have.”
Police responded to an alleged robbery at the Crimson Park apartments on April 15, where Bridges and McGowan were later identified by the victim. Bridges allegedly threatened to kill the victim for refusing to sell marijuana to McGowan. According to felony arrest warrants filed May 7, jewelry, marijuana and high-dollar shoes were among items stolen from the victim.
Bridges and McGowan were subsequently kicked off the Sooners football team, head coach Lincoln Riley announced in a May 6 press conference. Bridges, a former five-star prospect from Carrollton, Texas, who missed all but two games last season due to a drug suspension, caught two passes for 19 yards in the 2020 Big 12 Championship game against Iowa State.
