OU football: Dillon Gabriel readies for first start with Sooners while backup battle continues

As Dillon Gabriel nears his first start as Oklahoma’s quarterback, preparation remains his utmost focus.
Gabriel spent the spring, summer and preseason readying for the challenge this season presents. He built relationships with his teammates through meals and retreats, and helped them learn the offensive system he previously honed at Central Florida with now-OU coordinator Jeff Lebby.
Sooners coach Brent Venables compared Gabriel’s quiet leadership style to former Heisman-winning OU quarterback Sam Bradford. Gabriel isn't as boisterous as Heisman winner Baker Mayfield, but teammates still gravitate to him.
All signs indicate Gabriel’s preparedness to lead the Sooners into their Sept. 3 season opener against University of Texas El Paso, and he couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity.
“I know it’s going to be bittersweet running out that tunnel and seeing where I was in January to now,” Gabriel said. “Man, it’s something I’m super grateful for. I’m gonna be focused on the preparation, taking it a play at a time, a quarter at a time, and just doing my job to the best of my ability.”
When Gabriel and Lebby were together at UCF in 2019, the Golden Knights ranked No. 5 nationally in total offense, averaging 43.4 points. They’ll look to put a similarly potent product on the field when they take on the Miners.
“I think what we're about to do on offense is gonna be really exciting and we're definitely going to be aggressive,” Gabriel said. “And that's something we pride ourselves on too is setting the tempo of the game. So like I said, I love letting the action (do the talking) because at the end of the day, that's why we play the game. You gotta go out and prove it, and I think we’ll all be able to see it on Sept. 3.”
Who will back up Gabriel?
Venables announced he’ll release a depth chart on Monday, days before the Sooners’ matchup with UTEP.
While Gabriel is firmly atop the quarterback depth chart, there’s still a battle to be his backup. Venables mentioned Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville, Tyler Junior College transfer General Booty and freshman Nick Evers as potential candidates.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and Venables focused on adding depth to the room after the spring, when the inexperienced redshirt sophomore Micah Bowens and Evers were the only scholarship quarterbacks behind Gabriel.
“(They’ve) had some great moments in camp,” Venables said, “Some not so great moments. But we’re definitely in a better position than we were during spring ball. So, excited about that group of guys. They’ve brought to the table leadership and ability to execute the offense the right way.
“So here in the next couple days they’re going to battle.”
Gabriel, who passed for 8,037 career yards and 70 touchdowns in three seasons with UCF, was announced as the starter in February. On Thursday, he mentioned what he has seen from the competition behind him.
“They’re competing their butts off,” he said. “And they push me every day, likewise I’m pushing them, and I think you need that in every position room. These guys made a bunch of plays this fall camp.”
More catches for Gray, praise for Major
Senior running back Eric Gray is poised to lead OU’s rushing attack this season, but Lebby’s offense should also allow him to catch more passes, which should be an asset as Gray tries to attract NFL attention.
“You look at the league nowadays, and those are the backs that you see — backs that can catch out of the backfield as well as run through the tackles,” Gray said. “So being able to showcase that ability of catching out the backfield is definitely helpful.”
Oklahoma has more options around Gray than it did last season, when Kennedy Brooks was the only other scholarship running back. Junior college transfer Tawee Walker and freshmen Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk provide ample depth.
The group has also been bolstered by UCF transfer Bentavious Thompson, whose previous experience in Lebby’s offense has proved valuable to Gray and the others.
The Sooners also return redshirt junior Marcus Major, who played in just six games last season due to being ineligible. Gray said Major stepped up during fall camp and stuck out in the team’s recent scrimmages heading into its first game.
“I think Marcus has done a great job,” Gray said. “ Coming in, being consistent and bringing that physical power to the offense. I think he's done a great job these last couple of weeks.”
Lawrence, Bowman take lead at safety
Junior Key Lawrence and sophomore Billy Bowman are the safeties who continue to impress most ahead of Oklahoma’s opener.
Venables said last week Bowman had a successful fall camp and is showing his ability to lead even at a young age.
“He’s one of the most consistent guys on our team right now, he’s maybe playing better than anybody on defense if I was to single one person out,” Venables said. “The biggest thing is he just hasn’t had a bunch of dips, he’s had plenty of mistakes like all of them but he has shown up every day with the right mindset, to improve, to get better. Same thing in the meeting room, he’s very mature.”
Lawrence attributes most of his and Bowman’s success to new safeties coach Brandon Hall.
“Coach Hall is a genius, he's a football genius and I actually mean that,” Lawrence said. “He understands the game and breaks it down for his students of the game so well. From understanding if one move has to be different, how we should react and how we should adjust to it. He's done a pretty good job and he's a great person too.”
Lawrence, an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2021, played 13 games and finished with 47 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and a sack last season. Bowman played in 11 games last campaign and totaled 22 tackles — 1.5 for loss — and a forced fumble.
Other potential impact players at the position include redshirt senior Justin Harrington, redshirt senior Justin Broiles, sophomore Damond Harmon, freshman Robert Spears-Jennings and redshirt senior Trey Morrison.
“They’re playmakers,” Lawrence said. “I don’t want to say too much because Sept. 3 is around the corner.”
Walker retires, Wete removed from roster
Former Oklahoma defender Brynden Walker announced his retirement from football on Saturday. However, the Oklahoma City native remains in the program as a student assistant.
Walker joins former Sooners defensive back Jeremiah Criddell, who retired in February, as a student coach.
Although his playing career is over, Walker will continue to pursue his dream of being a doctor, he said on Twitter.
“I hate that for Brynden,” Venables said. “... Just awful (that) it comes to an end, but at some point in time it’s gotta come to an end. And we got to help him with what’s next. He’s an excellent student, got an incredibly bright future in the medical field, but in the meantime, he wants to be around the team.”
Walker joins linebacker T.D. Roof among Sooners who’ve suffered season-ending injuries this fall.
Additionally, linebacker Joseph Wete was removed from OU’s online roster Wednesday. Wete’s No. 22 jersey was given to Wyoming cornerback transfer C.J. Coldon, who was seen wearing the number at Thursday’s practice.
Venables added that Walker’s scholarship can’t currently be provided to another player on the active roster, and will be pushed to next year’s recruiting class.
