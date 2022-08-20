OU football: Sooners' Brynden Walker announces retirement, plans to become assistant coach

Oklahoma junior defensive lineman Brynden Walker announced his retirement from football via Twitter Saturday. Walker plans to remain at OU as a defensive assistant on coach Brent Venables’ staff.
“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” Romans 8:28 This chapter of my life has come to end, but we’re onto bigger and better things now… All Praise to the Most High! pic.twitter.com/LJ10i6pLkp— bwalk (@brynden_walker) August 20, 2022
Walker cited numerous back issues during his career as the reason he’s stepping away from playing the sport.
“My time as an Oklahoma Sooner has been filled with nothing but amazing memories and I've been blessed to have cultivated relationships that'll last me a lifetime,” Walker wrote in his statement. “This is by far the hardest decision I've had to make in my life thus far, but I'm retiring with no regrets.”
While his dreams of playing in the NFL have likely come to an end, Walker says he will continue to pursue his aspirations of becoming a doctor. The former Bishop McGuinness High School standout accumulated eight total tackles and 0.5 sacks in 17 games as a Sooner.
