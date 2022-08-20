 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners' Brynden Walker announces retirement, plans to become assistant coach

Sophomore outside linebacker Brynden Walker during the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

Oklahoma junior defensive lineman Brynden Walker announced his retirement from football via Twitter Saturday. Walker plans to remain at OU as a defensive assistant on coach Brent Venables’ staff.

Walker cited numerous back issues during his career as the reason he’s stepping away from playing the sport.

“My time as an Oklahoma Sooner has been filled with nothing but amazing memories and I've been blessed to have cultivated relationships that'll last me a lifetime,” Walker wrote in his statement. “This is by far the hardest decision I've had to make in my life thus far, but I'm retiring with no regrets.”

While his dreams of playing in the NFL have likely come to an end, Walker says he will continue to pursue his aspirations of becoming a doctor. The former Bishop McGuinness High School standout accumulated eight total tackles and 0.5 sacks in 17 games as a Sooner.

