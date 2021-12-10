OU football: Brent Venables hiring Clemson's Thad Turnipseed as chief of staff, per reports

New Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is reportedly adding longtime Clemson director of recruiting and external affairs Thad Turnipseed to his staff in Norman.
Tiger Illustrated's Larry Williams and ESPN's Chris Low both reported the move on Friday. Turnipseed is expected to assume a chief of staff role under Venables.
As @LarryWilliamsTI reported, Brent Venables is taking with him to @OU_Football another key member of @ClemsonFB's staff. Thad Turnipseed will serve as Venables' right-hand man. Turnipseed came to Clemson from Alabama and was the Tigers' director of player development.— Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 10, 2021
Turnipseed has been at Clemson since 2013 and before that he'd long worked at Alabama in a variety of roles, among them director of athletic facilities and associate athletic director for special projects.
OU has yet confirm Turnipseed's hiring, though it did announce Friday the additions of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and defensive coordinator Ted Roof, and the retention of assistants Cale Gundy, DeMarco Murray, Joe Jon Finley and Bill Bedenbaugh.
