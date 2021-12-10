You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Brent Venables hiring Clemson's Thad Turnipseed as chief of staff, per reports

Helmets

OU helmets before the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

New Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is reportedly adding longtime Clemson director of recruiting and external affairs Thad Turnipseed to his staff in Norman.

Tiger Illustrated's Larry Williams and ESPN's Chris Low both reported the move on Friday. Turnipseed is expected to assume a chief of staff role under Venables.

Turnipseed has been at Clemson since 2013 and before that he'd long worked at Alabama in a variety of roles, among them director of athletic facilities and associate athletic director for special projects.

OU has yet confirm Turnipseed's hiring, though it did announce Friday the additions of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and defensive coordinator Ted Roof, and the retention of assistants Cale Gundy, DeMarco Murray, Joe Jon Finley and Bill Bedenbaugh.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

