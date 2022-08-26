 Skip to main content
OU football: Anthony Evans, 4-star 2023 wide receiver, commits to Sooners

OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Class of 2023 four-star wide receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Friday afternoon.

Evans stands 5-foot-11, 167 pounds and hails from Judson High School in Converse, Texas. He was previously committed to Arkansas, but decomitted after attending OU's spring game on April 23.

Evans is the No. 45 wide receiver in his class and the No. 62 player in Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings. He's also considered the No. 350 player nationally and chose the Sooners over Georgia and Texas A&M.

Evans is the third 2023 receiver to commit to the Sooners, joining four-star Jaquaize Pettaway and three-star Keyon Brown.

OU's 2023 recruiting class is now ranked No. 5 nationally by 247 Sports, trailing only Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

