OU released a week one depth chart Tuesday ahead of its matchup with Arkansas State on Saturday.
Depth chart for Week One vs. Arkansas State #OUDNA | #Team129 pic.twitter.com/NCoESE44So— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 29, 2023
Blocking for redshirt senior starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Sooners' starting offensive line consists of Stanford transfer redshirt senior Walter Rouse and redshirt junior Tyler Guyton at left and right tackle, respectively, and redshirt sophomore Savion Byrd, redshirt senior McKade Mettauer and senior Andrew Raym at left guard, right guard and center, respectively.
The depth chart also lists redshirt senior Marcus Major and junior Tawee Walker as the Sooners' starting running backs. Redshirt senior Drake Stoops will start at slot receiver with junior Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony and junior Jalil Farooq on the outside, along with South Carolina transfer senior Austin Stogner at tight end.
Some surprises on offense include sophomore Jovantae Barnes and redshirt freshman Gavin Sawchuk being listed behind Major and Walker.
Wake Forest transfer redshirt senior Rondell Bothroyd is listed as one of OU's starting defensive ends, while junior Ethan Downs and Oklahoma State transfer redshirt senior Trace Ford are listed as co-starters at the other end spot.
Redshirt seniors Jonah Laulu and Jordan Kelley are listed as co-starters at defensive tackle, while redshirt seniors Isaiah Coe and Tennessee transfer Da'Jon Terry are listed as co-starters at the other tackle spot.
As expected, sophomore Jaren Kanak and junior Danny Stutsman are slated to start at middle and weak side linebacker, respectively, while redshirt senior Justin Harrington mans the cheetah position with Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough as his backup.
Harrington and McCullough's battle for the cheetah spot was well-documented as the latter was a freshman All-American with the Hoosiers last season. The two have pushed each other during the offseason and fall camp.
Another intriguing position battle was at cornerback. The Sooners' depth chart lists redshirt senior Woodi Washington as a starter at one corner spot, with sophomore Gentry Williams at the other.
Junior Billy Bowman will man the strong safety spot, while Texas Tech transfer, redshirt senior Reggie Pearson and senior Key Lawrence are listed as co-starters at free safety.
On defense, former five-star freshmen defensive end Adepoju Adebawore and freshman safety Peyton Bowen aren't listed as starters. Adebawore is a third-string end, while Bowen is backing up Bowman.
OU's depth chart also lists redshirt junior Zach Schmit as its starting kicker, redshirt seniors Josh Plaster and Central Michigan transfer Luke Elzinga and Colorado transfer redshirt freshman Ashton Logan as the starting punters. Bowman and Farooq will return kicks and wide receivers sophomore Gavin Freeman and redshirt junior LV Bunkley-Shelton will share punt return duties.
The Sooners kick their season off against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Norman on ESPN.