OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 6 Sooners' 49-14 drubbing of Nebraska in Lincoln

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) soundly defeated Nebraska (1-3) 49-14 on Saturday in Lincoln.
On offense, redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 16-of-27 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a 61-yard score in the first quarter.
Senior running back Eric Gray led OU’s rushing attack with 11 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns, while junior Marvin Mims led the receiving corps with 66 yards on four catches.
Defensively, freshman linebacker Jaren Kanak led the Sooners with 10 total tackles.
Here are three takeaways from the rivalry bout:
Farooq finds footing
Despite developing a strong rapport with Gabriel in the offseason, sophomore wide receiver Jalil Farooq wasn’t getting the ball much through OU’s first two games.
He had only one catch for nine yards against UTEP, and none against Kent State.
Earlier in the week, Lebby and Gabriel both praised him for his patience and expressed confidence the ball would soon find him.
Gabriel finally connected with Farooq for a big play on Saturday — a 25-yard touchdown pass with 1:57 left in the first quarter that put Oklahoma up 14-7.
Farooq finished with three catches for 58 yards.
🎯 @_dillongabriel_ with an absolute DIME@OU_Football takes the lead! pic.twitter.com/Yj042LoST3— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2022
Poetry in motion
The Sooners used trickery to establish a 28-7 lead over the Huskers with 11:35 left in the first half.
Gabriel tossed the snap to fifth-year senior tight end Brayden Willis, who lobbed a 24-yard touchdown pass over the defense to redshirt junior running back Marcus Major.
Beautiful is the best way to describe it.
Just havin’ fun out here. @Bwillis_11 @Md24jr 📺 @CFBONFOX | #OUDNApic.twitter.com/1Gp9DgGswR— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 17, 2022
Willis finished with two catches for 19 yards while Major took 12 carries for 35 yards and one rushing touchdown.
Defensive dominance continues
OU’s defense entered play leading the nation with 23 tackles for loss and fifth in the country with nine sacks.
The Sooners added to those totals with nine tackles for loss and four sacks against the Huskers.
Sophomore defensive end Ethan Downs delivered a team-high two tackles for loss with one sack, while senior defensive end Jonah La’ulu posted 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
