OU Daily Football Podcast: Talking Beville or Booty, The Cheetah and UTEP

DIllon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the spring game on April 23.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Will Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville win the backup quarterback job? Or will it be Tyler Junior College transfer General Booty or four-star freshman Nick Evers?

Also, OU Daily football beat writers Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley break down the Sooners' new Cheetah position, along with other positions ahead of OU's matchup with UTEP on Sept. 3.

Listen here:

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

