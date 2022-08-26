OU Daily Football Podcast: Talking Beville or Booty, The Cheetah and UTEP

Will Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville win the backup quarterback job? Or will it be Tyler Junior College transfer General Booty or four-star freshman Nick Evers?
Also, OU Daily football beat writers Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley break down the Sooners' new Cheetah position, along with other positions ahead of OU's matchup with UTEP on Sept. 3.
Listen here:
