OU basketball: Sooners guard Taylor Robertson named finalist for Ann Meyers Drysdale Award

Senior guard Taylor Robertson was named a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award on Tuesday. It’s her second year as a finalist for the award given to the nation’s top shooting guard.
𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭. @T_Rob30 is on the top-10 watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award! 📰 » https://t.co/h5GSjnv8Tg#Sooners x @Hoophall pic.twitter.com/NHDNPlsJDi— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 8, 2022
Robertson broke both the OU and Big 12 record for career 3-pointers this season. She broke the OU record on Dec. 21 against Utah and the Big 12 record on Jan. 12 against Baylor. Her 94.9 free-throw percentage, 46.8 3-point shooting percentage and 4.09 threes per game rank third, second and first in the country respectively.
The McPherson, Kansas native is averaging 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and a career-high 3.5 assists this season. She was awarded Big 12 Player of the Week honors on Dec. 27 after a 19-point performance with four 3-pointers against Utah. Robertson is coming off a 26-point game with seven 3-pointers against West Virginia last Saturday.
Robertson and No. 12 Oklahoma (20-3, 9-2 Big 12) will play No. 16 Texas (15-6, 5-5) at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Austin on the Longhorn Network. The Sooners defeated the Longhorns 65-63 earlier this season in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.