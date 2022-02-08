 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners guard Taylor Robertson named finalist for Ann Meyers Drysdale Award

Taylor Robertson

Senior guard Taylor Robertson dribbles the ball during the game against Texas on Jan. 29.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

Senior guard Taylor Robertson was named a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award on Tuesday. It’s her second year as a finalist for the award given to the nation’s top shooting guard.

Robertson broke both the OU and Big 12 record for career 3-pointers this season. She broke the OU record on Dec. 21 against Utah and the Big 12 record on Jan. 12 against Baylor. Her 94.9 free-throw percentage, 46.8 3-point shooting percentage and 4.09 threes per game rank third, second and first in the country respectively.

The McPherson, Kansas native is averaging 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and a career-high 3.5 assists this season. She was awarded Big 12 Player of the Week honors on Dec. 27 after a 19-point performance with four 3-pointers against Utah. Robertson is coming off a 26-point game with seven 3-pointers against West Virginia last Saturday. 

Robertson and No. 12 Oklahoma (20-3, 9-2 Big 12) will play No. 16 Texas (15-6, 5-5) at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Austin on the Longhorn Network. The Sooners defeated the Longhorns 65-63 earlier this season in Norman.

