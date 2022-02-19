OU basketball: Sooners drop 3rd consecutive game in 89-67 loss to No. 6 Iowa State on road

No. 15 Oklahoma (20-6, 9-5 Big 12) fell to No. 6 Iowa State (22-4, 11-3) 89-67 on Saturday in Ames.
The loss completes the Cyclones’ two-game sweep of the Sooners and extends OU’s losing streak to three games.
OU shot 42 percent from the field and 29 percent from 3-point range, recording 34 rebounds and 15 assists as a team. The Sooners committed 18 turnovers and forced 12 Iowa State turnovers. Oklahoma also allowed 16 3-point makes.
Senior forward Madi Williams led with 20 points while sophomore guard Skylar Vann added 15. Senior guard Taylor Robertson — OU's second-leading scorer this season — was held to just five points on four attempts despite playing a team-high 32 minutes.
The Sooners started hot, shooting 4-for-6 from the field in the first three minutes. But then, OU went 3-for-14 to end the first quarter, and six 3-pointers from the Cyclones put them up 28-16 heading into the second quarter.
After holding a 43-33 lead into halftime, Iowa State took over in the third quarter. The Cyclones outscored the Sooners 28-12 in the third, shooting 47 percent from the field compared to OU’s 23 percent. Oklahoma outscored the Cyclones 22-18 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
The loss puts the Sooners at fourth place in the Big 12 standings, behind No. 7 Baylor, Iowa State and Kansas. Next, OU will play TCU (6-17, 2-12) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Fort Worth on ESPN+. The Sooners defeated the Horned Frogs 100-71 in Norman earlier this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.