OU basketball: Sooners' coach Porter Moser announces Tad Glibert as director of operations

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser hired Tad Glibert to become the director of operations Tuesday afternoon.
𝑁𝑜𝑟𝑚𝑎𝑛 𝑁𝑒𝑤𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑟 🏠Sooners hire Tad Glibert as director of operations!📰 https://t.co/W6xFfABVOr pic.twitter.com/RTP9mvShkP— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) June 21, 2022
"I am excited and honored to be at such a high-level university and learn under one of the best coaches in the country," Glibert said in a statement. "The culture that coach Moser continues to build here is special. I look forward to working with a great staff and helping our program achieve a standard of excellence on and off the court."
Formerly the assistant director of operations at Northwestern, Glibert worked with current Sooners' assistant coach Emanuel Dildy from 2015 through 2019. He then took a job in Malawi, Africa where he became the chief operating officer for Circle of Hope International.
When Glibert was with Northwestern, he coordinated film exchange, managed film operations, recruiting events and team travel in his almost decade-long tenure. He graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2014, where he was the two-time captain for his men’s soccer team.
