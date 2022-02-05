OU basketball: No. 18 Sooners come from behind, beat West Virginia 101-99 in double-overtime

No. 18 Oklahoma (20-3, 9-2) clawed back to defeat West Virginia (11-9, 4-6) 101-99 Saturday afternoon in double overtime after leading just 12 minutes the entire game.
Senior guard Taylor Robertson led the way for the Sooners with 26 points and seven 3-pointers. She was 3-for-3 from the free-throw line on the night, as her three free-throws sent the game to overtime after she was fouled on a 3-point attempt.
Senior forward Madi Williams and freshman guard Kelbie Washington helped Robertson shoulder the offensive load. Williams added 22 points and nine rebounds, including the game winning layup in the second overtime. Washington poured in 17 points and seven assists.
Outside of Robertson, offense was hard to come by in the first half. OU opened the game scoring just three points in the opening five minutes. After a second quarter push, the Sooners had a 29-23 lead with 6:18 left in the first half.
West Virginia closed the half on a 12-2 run, as Oklahoma scored zero points over the final 4:20. The Mountaineers led OU 37-31 heading into the half, as Robertson paced the Sooners with eight first half points.
With 6:16 left in the third quarter, OU was down 48-36, but used a 14-7 run to tie the score 59-59 heading into the fourth quarter. With 6:58 left in the fourth quarter, the Sooners took a 68-67 lead after a layup from Williams. From there, OU went on a costly three minute scoring drought, as the Mountaineers extended their lead to 75-68.
With 36 seconds remaining, a Robertson 3-pointer pulled the Sooners within two, 77-75. OU fouled West Virginia with 25 seconds left and the Mountaineers split a pair at the line. Robertson was then fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to miraculously tie the game. After a defensive stop, the 78-78 tie resulted in overtime.
Washington fouled out with 2:29 left in the first overtime as the Mountaineers took an 86-81 lead. OU tied the game up at 86 apiece after junior forward Liz Scott split a pair of free throws. After a 3-pointer from the Mountaineers, the Sooners were trailing by three with under 30 seconds left. OU went for the tie, as Robertson drained another 3-pointer to send the game to double overtime.
With 32 seconds left in double overtime, West Virginia tied the game at 99 all. On the final possession, Williams drove to the rim for the layup and the win.
The Sooners return to the court at 7 p.m. next Saturday, Feb. 12 at No. 13 Texas. OU won its previous matchup with the Longhorns 65-63 on Saturday, Jan. 12.
