OU basketball: Jennie Baranczyk says Sooners guard Ana Llanusa will likely miss remainder of season; Madi Williams to return against Texas Tech

Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk provided injury updates for seniors Ana Llanusa and Madi Williams during a radio interview on 107.7 The Franchise on Thursday.
Llanusa, who suffered a leg injury in a Dec. 10 win against BYU, is likely out for the rest of the season, according to Baranczyk. The injury was Llanusa’s second season-ending one, adding to the many injuries she’s suffered in her OU career. The Choctaw native missed the entire 2020-21 season after undergoing back surgery.
Before the injury, Llanusa averaged 17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 10 games. She started every game she played, shooting 40 percent from the field.
Williams, who suffered a leg injury against Utah on Dec. 21, is more fortunate. Baranczyk expects the Fort Worth, Texas native to return for OU’s next game, its Big 12 Conference opener against Texas Tech on Jan. 2. If she does return against the Red Raiders, Williams will have missed just one game.
The former All-Big 12 honoree has started all 11 games she’s played, averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Williams is shooting 45 percent from the field this season.
The Sooners (11-1) will play Texas Tech (9-4) at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2 in Lubbock.
