You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Forward Rick Issanza withdraws from NCAA Transfer Portal, returns to Sooners; per The Oklahoman

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Issanza

Then-freshman center Rick Issanza passes the ball during practice Sept. 24, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Sooners forward Rick Issanza has withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal and returned to the team, per The Oklahoman's Justin Martinez.

Issanza entered the portal on June 14. Listed at 7-foot-1, he appeared in five games last season for Oklahoma. He was the 10th Sooner to either enter the transfer portal or declare for the NBA Draft from the team's 2020-21 roster.

The Kinshasa, Congo native was a three-star recruit and Rivals' No. 38 ranked center in the 2019 class. During his senior season at Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona, he averaged 11 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 blocks per game.

Issanza's return to OU fills the team's 13 scholarship spots.

Newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments