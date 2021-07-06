OU basketball: Forward Rick Issanza withdraws from NCAA Transfer Portal, returns to Sooners; per The Oklahoman

Sooners forward Rick Issanza has withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal and returned to the team, per The Oklahoman's Justin Martinez.
Rick Issanza has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and returned to Oklahoma, the team confirmed.With that, the Sooners have filled all 13 of their scholarship spots.— Justin Martinez (@JTheSportsDude) July 6, 2021
Issanza entered the portal on June 14. Listed at 7-foot-1, he appeared in five games last season for Oklahoma. He was the 10th Sooner to either enter the transfer portal or declare for the NBA Draft from the team's 2020-21 roster.
The Kinshasa, Congo native was a three-star recruit and Rivals' No. 38 ranked center in the 2019 class. During his senior season at Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona, he averaged 11 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.8 blocks per game.
Issanza's return to OU fills the team's 13 scholarship spots.
