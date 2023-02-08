OU basketball drops 6th consecutive Big 12 game in 82-72 loss against No. 14 Baylor

Oklahoma (12-12, 2-9 Big 12) fell to No. 14 Baylor (18-6, 7-4) 82-72 in Waco on Wednesday.
After falling down six points at halftime, the Sooners took a one-point lead with 10:04 remaining in the second half. Baylor then went on a 6-0 run to take a five-point lead. The Sooners remained within striking distance throughout the remainder of the game but couldn't close out the win.
The Sooners couldn’t defend Baylor’s backcourt of projected first-round pick Keyonte George and Adam Flagler, who finished with 23 and 20 points, respectively.
Free throws also played a role in Oklahoma’s loss, as the Bears made 19 of their 26 free-throw attempts compared to OU’s 6 of 12 total. The Sooners are now on a six-game losing streak to Big 12 opponents, with its last conference win coming against West Virginia on Jan. 14.
Senior guard Grant Sherfield led Oklahoma with 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting, while also making four 3-pointers. Freshman guard Milos Uzan added 11 points, and freshman guard Otega Oweh and junior guard Joe Bamisile scored 10 points each.
Baylor also took advantage of OU’s eight first-half turnovers, which resulted in nine points in the Bears’ favor. In the end, Baylor forced 14 turnovers and scored 10 points off of OU’s miscues
The Sooners stayed in the contest scoring by committee and finding good looks inside the paint, however. OU saw eight players find the basket in the first half, and it also outscored Baylor 22-14 inside of the paint.
The Sooners finished the second half shooting 48.3% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range. Baylor, in turn, shot 44.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range during the second period.
Next, OU will face No. 9 Kansas (19-5, 7-4) at 12 p.m. Saturday in Norman.
Other notes
Oweh made his first career start on Wednesday. He replaced sophomore guard Bijan Cortes, who made his first career-start against West Virginia last Saturday.
Bamisile was Moser’s first substitution off the bench in each half. He finished with 10 points in 18 minutes played, which is his second game in a row with more than 10 minutes played.
Oklahoma’s last win at Waco was in 2016, when former head coach Lon Kruger led the Sooners to an 82-72 win over Baylor on Jan. 23.
Sherfield eclipsed 1,500 career points and 500 career assists against the Bears.
Jacob Groves’ six points in 12 minutes is the most he’s scored since Jan. 18 against Oklahoma State when he scored 10 points. After starting 22 straight games, Groves was benched for Cortes on Feb. 4 against the Mountaineers.
