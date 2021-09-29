OU basketball: Big 12/SEC Challenge schedule released, Sooners to face Auburn at 1 p.m. CT Jan. 29

The Big 12 announced the schedule for the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge on Wednesday.
Mark your calendars!🚨 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge Networks & Times AnnouncedDetails ➡️ https://t.co/94zfkNlSri pic.twitter.com/uYJn7ktxPM— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 29, 2021
Oklahoma is scheduled to take on Auburn at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 29 on either ESPN or ESPN2. West Virginia, who will travel to Arkansas, has the same time slot and will also play on ESPN or ESPN2.
OU has traditionally fared well in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, with a record of 6-2 in the eight years the challenge has been played. It’s won three straight games, including last year’s win over eventual SEC champion Alabama. Its last loss in the challenge also came against Alabama in 2018.
As a conference, the Big 12 is 4-2-2, and its teams have a combined record of 44-35. The 2022 announcement comes shortly after the majority of the Sooners’ conference schedule was announced. The TV times and networks for the rest of Oklahoma’s nonconference schedule are to be announced.
