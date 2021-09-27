OU basketball: Sooners announce TV schedule for 2021-22 conference games

OU men’s basketball released its 2021-22 Big 12 conference play television schedule on Monday.
👀 us in LNC 👉 watch us on 📺 pic.twitter.com/bLVIpW509v— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) September 28, 2021
Two of the Sooners biggest games of the season will take place on CBS. OU received the early-afternoon time slot when it travels to Kansas and hosts Oklahoma State two weeks later. The rest of Big 12 play for Oklahoma will air on ESPN networks. The Sooners tip off their conference slate against Kansas State on New Year’s Day at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.
Other TV slots include OU’s trip to Texas on Jan. 11, which will air on the Longhorn Network, its Feb. 5 matchup at Oklahoma State that will air on either ESPN or ESPN2 and its March 1 game vs West Virginia that will air on ESPN or ESPN2. In all, Oklahoma will play two games on ESPN2, two games on ESPNU, four games on ESPN+ and has six games that will flex between either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Noticeably absent from the announced lineup is the Sooners’ Jan. 17 game against Kansas in Norman, which likely will be determined later. Oklahoma begins the season with a scrimmage against Northwestern State on Nov. 9 in Norman.
