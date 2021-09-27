You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners announce TV schedule for 2021-22 conference games

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Umoja Gibson

Junior guard Umoja Gibson during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

OU men’s basketball released its 2021-22 Big 12 conference play television schedule on Monday.

Two of the Sooners biggest games of the season will take place on CBS. OU received the early-afternoon time slot when it travels to Kansas and hosts Oklahoma State two weeks later. The rest of Big 12 play for Oklahoma will air on ESPN networks. The Sooners tip off their conference slate against Kansas State on New Year’s Day at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

Other TV slots include OU’s trip to Texas on Jan. 11, which will air on the Longhorn Network, its Feb. 5 matchup at Oklahoma State that will air on either ESPN or ESPN2 and its March 1 game vs West Virginia that will air on ESPN or ESPN2. In all, Oklahoma will play two games on ESPN2,  two games on ESPNU, four games on ESPN+ and has six games that will flex between either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Noticeably absent from the announced lineup is the Sooners’ Jan. 17 game against Kansas in Norman, which likely will be determined later. Oklahoma begins the season with a scrimmage against Northwestern State on Nov. 9 in Norman.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments