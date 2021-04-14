You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: 2021 guard Alston Mason signs with Sooners

  • Updated
OU home uniform

A mannequin displays OU's home uniform combination during the initial press conference for new OU basketball head coach Porter Moser on April 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

2021 guard Alston Mason has signed with Oklahoma, the team announced on Twitter Wednesday evening. Mason announced his commitment on Twitter April 7.

Mason, a three-star guard from Overland Park, Kansas, chose the Sooners over Kansas State and Abilene Christian, according to Rivals. Mason is the first recruit for coach Porter Moser, who was hired April 3.

Moser's first commit came just four days after he took the job, replacing former coach Lon Kruger who spent 10 seasons with Oklahoma. Mason joins guards Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland in the 2021 recruiting class. 

Mason's father, Alton Mason, played basketball at Arizona State from 1998-01.

Editor's note: this post was updated at 7:11 p.m. CT on April 14 to reflect Mason's signing with OU.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

