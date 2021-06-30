You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners outfielder Jace Bohrofen enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per SoonerScoop

Jace Bohrofen

Freshman outfielder Jace Bohrofen during the Big 12 Baseball Championship game against Oklahoma State on May 26.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Freshman outfielder Jace Bohrofen became the latest Sooner to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday, per SoonerScoop's Eddie Radosevich.

Bohrofen, from Westmoore High School just north of Norman, hit .252 with 18 RBI and 2 home runs in his freshman season.

He joins fellow Sooners Diego Muniz, Ledgend Smith,Christian Ruebeck, Aaron Brooks and Justin Mitchell in the transfer portal.

OU baseball went 27-28 overall and 11-13 in Big 12 play last season. The Sooners failed to make the NCAA tournament.

