OU baseball: Sooners outfielder Jace Bohrofen enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per SoonerScoop

Freshman outfielder Jace Bohrofen became the latest Sooner to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday, per SoonerScoop's Eddie Radosevich.
Another day, another Portal entry. This one a bit of a surprise. Freshman OF Jace Bohrofen has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per source. https://t.co/erTEmsI5i3— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) June 30, 2021
Bohrofen, from Westmoore High School just north of Norman, hit .252 with 18 RBI and 2 home runs in his freshman season.
He joins fellow Sooners Diego Muniz, Ledgend Smith,Christian Ruebeck, Aaron Brooks and Justin Mitchell in the transfer portal.
OU baseball went 27-28 overall and 11-13 in Big 12 play last season. The Sooners failed to make the NCAA tournament.
