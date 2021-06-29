You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Diego Muniz, Ledgend Smith enter NCAA Transfer Portal, per SoonerScoop

Sooners huddle

OU Head Coach Skip Johnson takes a timeout during the Big 12 Baseball Championship game against Oklahoma State on May 26.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma Redshirt sophomore outfielder Diego Muniz and redshirt junior pitcher Ledgend Smith have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report by SoonerScoop's Eddie Radosevich. 

Muniz had a .267 batting average across 27 starts in 2021, with one home run and three doubles. Smith pitched 14.1 innings last season and recorded a 3.77 earned-runs average. 

Hailing from Rockwall, Texas, Muniz was ranked No. 500 nationally as a recruit by Perfect Game in 2018. 

Smith was drafted in the 18th round by the Milwaukee Brewers after posting a 12-0 record with a .55 ERA at Binger-Oney High School in 2017. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

