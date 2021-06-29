OU baseball: Diego Muniz, Ledgend Smith enter NCAA Transfer Portal, per SoonerScoop

Oklahoma Redshirt sophomore outfielder Diego Muniz and redshirt junior pitcher Ledgend Smith have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report by SoonerScoop's Eddie Radosevich.
Couple more additions to the NCAA Transfer portal in recent days from the #Sooners side: OF Diego Muniz & graduate LHP Ledgend Smith, a source confirms with @SoonerScoop https://t.co/IZ077DtGce— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) June 29, 2021
Muniz had a .267 batting average across 27 starts in 2021, with one home run and three doubles. Smith pitched 14.1 innings last season and recorded a 3.77 earned-runs average.
Hailing from Rockwall, Texas, Muniz was ranked No. 500 nationally as a recruit by Perfect Game in 2018.
Smith was drafted in the 18th round by the Milwaukee Brewers after posting a 12-0 record with a .55 ERA at Binger-Oney High School in 2017.
